Artsday / Music, dance, movies and more

There’s lots happening in the arts. Here’s HELEN MUSA’s “Artsday” column to prove it.

THE Winther Quartet (Kristian Winther, Anna da Silva Chen, Miles Mullin Chivers and Dana Lee) will make a journey of music from Mozart to Tchaikovsky via Fanny Mendelssohn and will also perform an exclusive world premiere of “Change” by Australian composer Andrew Howes. At The B (Bicentennial Hall), 8pm, Friday, March 4. book at 6285 6290.

INDIE Folk Rock Dalmatians will perform at the Artists Shed, 88 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, 7.30pm, Friday (March 4). Tickets at the door or details here.

The BOLD Festival 2022 is a five-day event celebrating intercultural, inclusive and intergenerational dance, and features a range of professional and community dance artists, workshops, performances, talks, forums and film showings from today until March 6. Program and bookings here.

‘”LESS” at Dairy Road. Photo: Gupi De Zavalía.“LESS” by Australian Dance Party is an illuminated outdoor dance and music performance on the evocative architectural sculpture, LESS Pavilion designed by Chilean architects Pezo von Ellrichshausen, Dairy Rd Precinct, March 4 – 12. Book here.

THE play “Swansong” tells the story of Austin “Occi” Byrne, the illegitimate child of a single mother in the Catholic west of ’60s Ireland. Shunned by church, state and family, Occi must fight his way to adulthood in a dog-eat-dog world. Andre de Vanny plays Occi, the play is directed Greg Carroll and written by Irish playwright Conor McDermottroe. At The Courtyard Studio, March 3-5. Book here.

THE 2022 Alliance Française French Film Festival screens in Canberra March 2 to April 6. Book here.

THE Catholics’ music takes in various African, Caribbean, Latin, and Eastern influences. The seven-piece ensemble from a wide spectrum of musical backgrounds will be at The Street Theatre Friday, March 4. Book here.

David Frazer, “Love Letter” (panels I and II.BIMBLEBOX 153 Birds” is a collaborative exhibition by more than 450 artists showcasing more than 153 bird species through artist prints, poetry, prose, spoken word and music. Visitor Centre Gallery, Australia National Botanic Gardens, until April 3.

M16 Artspace has four new exhibitions from local and interstate artists: “Incandescence” by the Lime Flamingo Collective, facilitated by Jodie Cunningham; “Entwine” by Helen Gory; “No. 52” by Brenton McGeachie; and in Chutespace, “Transcend” by Barak Zelig. At 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, until March 20.

IN “Making: acts of resistance” artists of the Queanbeyan-Palerang region, Alison Alder, Rachel Bowak, Mariana del Castillo and Sally Simpson, explore ideas of social justice, climate change and identity. At Rusten House Art Centre, 87 Collett Street, Queanbeyan, March 4-April 2.

ANCA Gallery has “rodomontade” by Tom Campbell at 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, until March 27.

THIRTY-FIVE urban artists will transform Braddon, Civic and the national triangle in the Surface Festival where, from March 4 to March 6, street artworks utilising graffiti, portraits, stencils, geometric and abstract graphics will unfold across 30 walls and structures. Highlights include live mural painting, guided festival tours, free family-friendly block party with live bands, DJs and street dance performances, as well as talks and workshops program at Gorman Arts Centre. Program here.