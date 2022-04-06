Artsday / Nine panels of Nolan’s ‘Inferno’

Another day, another “Artsday” column from arts editor HELEN MUSA.

CANBERRA Museum and Gallery will host Sidney Nolan’s nine-panel 1966 painting, “Inferno”, on loan from the estate of Lady Nolan. Nolan painted “Inferno” in response to reading Dante’s “Inferno” and The Iliad after visiting Gallipoli. The ACT government has been the custodian of the Commonwealth Nolan Collection since 1974. Canberra Museum and Gallery, April 9-July 9.

AT Flickerfest 2022, held in January at Bondi Beach, around 110 films were screened from several thousand submitted. Nine of the best films, including “Set Times” by Canberra-raised filmmaker Frazer Bull-Clark, will be screened at Palace Cinemas, New Acton, this Thursday, April 7 from 7pm. Book here

A special 50th anniversary revival of the famous play “Dags” by Debra Oswald is being staged by Canberra Youth Theatre, at The Courtyard, Canberra Theatre Centre, April 8 – 13. Book here or 6275 2700.

THE Australian/Italian documentary, “Chef Antonio’s Recipes for Revolution” will have its Canberra premiere and a Q&A at Dendy Canberra, 7pm, this Thursday April 7. The film follows Chef Antonio de Benedetto and his apprentices, young people living with Down syndrome and a passion for hospitality, as together they create a gastronomic revolution. Book here

PETER Evans’ updated version of “Hamlet” for Bell Shakespeare, set in a 1960s Denmark and with Harriet Gordon-Anderson as Hamlet is at The Playhouse, April 7-16. Book here or 6275 2700.

PAVERTY Bush Band, Canberra’s premier bush band, will perform a mix of traditional and original songs, ballads and instrumentals at Artists Shed, Fyshwick, Friday, April 8. Book here.

AARWUN Gallery, Nicholls, has four solo exhibitions in its newly refurbished gallery space at Gold Creek: “The Endless View”, landscape paintings by Peter Yu; “Feather & Blossom”, natural landscapes by Ebony Bennett; “Pop! Politics!” by Mark Wilson; and “Blotter Drawings” by Bruce Taylor. April 8-25. Opening, 6pm, Friday, April 8.

STRONGER than Fiction documentary film festival is re-screening Canadian director Jennifer Abbott’s “The Magnitude of All Things”, an exploration of how we frame our thinking about climate breakdown. English, Spanish and Kichwa with English subtitles. At Dendy, Civic, 7pm, Friday, April 8. Book here.

JOHN Williamson will be in Canberra celebrating 52 years in the music and entertainment industry with his “Winding Back” tour. Southern Cross Club, Woden, Friday, April 8. Book here.

