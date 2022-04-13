Artsday / Rain brings quick changes for music festival

HEAVY rain has left the Four Winds Sound Shell at Barragga Bay waterlogged and unable to safely accommodate expected audiences at the Four Winds Festival over Easter weekend. So, arrangements have been made for performances are at the Cobargo Showgrounds Pavilion, the Cobargo School of Arts and the festival’s Windsong Pavilion. All details here

MUSICAL extravaganza “Seussical” brings to life favourite Dr Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Amayzing Mayzie and a little girl – Jojo. At Canberra College Performing Arts Centre, Woden, until April 23. Book here.

“ACCORDING To Mark” is a 90-minute journey through the life of Jesus from the Gospel According to St Mark, performed by James Scott, is playing at the Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture on April 14 and the Perform Australia Theatre, Fyshwick, April 15 and 17. Book here.



M16 Artspace has four new solo and group exhibitions: “On Show – Emergence” by Canberra Art Workshop; “ Mosses + Marshes” by Andrew Hore and Kim V. Goldsmith; “ Fade Away” by Elizabeth Ficken; and in Chutespace, “Atmospheric Lustre Hollow Bowl” by Di Broomhall. Opening Thursday, April 14, 6pm-8pm.

JENNY Blake, has a new solo exhibition, “Tipping Point”, at Strathnairn Arts in Holt, a continuation of her commitment to the subject of climate change, until May 1.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre has three immersive exhibitions that explore colour, surface, co-creation and collaboration in video, painting, movement, installation, and performance: Natalie Quan Yau Tso’s “I have Arrived at Yellow”; LUCA’s Daughters’ “Ventre”; and Karri McPherson’s “More Than Meets the Eye”. Until May 21.