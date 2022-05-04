News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Artsday / Steven’s here with a burst of ‘Faboriginal’ comedy

Steven Oliver.

ABC’s “Black Comedy” star and self-styled “Faboriginal”, Steven Oliver, is making his Canberra debut with “Steven Oliver: Bigger and Blacker”. Belco Arts, May 5-7.  Book here. 

CELLIST Teije Hylkema and Black Tulip Jazz Trio are bringing  Bach with a sneaky jazz twist in “Bach to Bolling”, where cello solo is juxtaposed with a movement from Claude Bolling’s “Suite for Cello”. The Q, Queanbeyan, Thursday, May 5.

AUDITIONS for “School of Rock”  is fast approaching and the team at Stagecentre in Gungahlin  are searching for kids 10-17 who can play guitar, bass, piano or drums. They’re hoping to double-cast the children in this show to give as many kids as possible the chance to perform in the epic Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster. Audition information here

THE Band of the Royal Military College will perform “Masterworks for Winds”, works from such composers as Johan De Meij, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Robert Russell Bennett, under the baton of music director Major Matthew O’Keeffe, at  Llewellyn Hall, May 6, registrations here.

 

 

Helen Musa

Helen Musa

