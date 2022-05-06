Artsday / Stewart growls the songs of Tom Waits

STEWART D’Arrietta brings an irreverent humour and distinctive growl in “Tom Waits for No Man”, covering classics from the autobiographical “Kentucky Avenue”, “Christmas Card From a Hooker In Minneapolis” and other albums. The Street Theatre, 7.30pm May 7, book here

CANBERRA Potters’ emerging makers market will have handmade ceramics including planter pots, tableware, sculptures, jewellery, vases. Canberra Potters Gallery, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday May 7-8, entry by gold-coin donation.

THE Hive & Seek Market is starting up again on the first Saturday of each month. This is also the last day of the Bunker Arts Studio annual exhibition. Donnelle Brooks will perform acoustic folk with flavours of blues and country, noon-2pm.The Yellow House, the Hive, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, May 7, 9am-2pm.

THE 2022 Queanbeyan Palerang Heritage Awards have been announced and top awards went to Joanna Nikolic for 4 Alice Street in Queanbeyan, Douglas Taupin for his garden at 71 Cameron Road, Queanbeyan, and to Create Collaborate Collective Inc. for the exhibition “Connee-Colleen – Queanbeyan Character” at the aforementioned Hive.

STRATHNAIRN Arts has two exhibitions whose inspirations lie in the natural world and the Australian landscape. In “Fallow”, Molly Kamenz shows etchings and watercolour paintings of fertility, dormancy and decay in nature while Janene Harman’s explorations are more concerned with the macrocosm that is the landscape. Strathnairn Arts, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.