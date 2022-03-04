Arts & Entertainment Artsday / The Yellow House celebrates women

Arts editor HELEN MUSA wraps up the weekend’s arts offering with today’s “Artsday” column. THE Yellow House – The Hive in Queanbeyan – has a line-up of women taking a stand for International Women’s Day in an evening of jazz and blues, grunge rock, country/Americana, while artists Vee Malner, Sara Stanley and Erin Stone exhibit their work. At 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan from 4pm tomorrow (March 5). Book here IN the new Surface Urban Art Festival, curated by graffiti artist Tim Phibs, 35 urban artists will transform the built environment of Braddon, Civic and the national triangle. Street-art expert and author Melinda Vassallo will conduct guided street art tour as part of the event. March 4-6, details here CANBERRA Strings performs Tchaikovsky String Quartet no 1, one of Tchaikovsky’s most beloved chamber works, at Wesley Church, Forrest, 3pm on Sunday (March 6). Book here THE next in Geoff Page’s monthly poetry reading series at Smiths Alternative will feature Les Wicks and Merlinda Bobis. At 76 Alinga StREET, Civic, 7pm, Monday, March 7, Bookings here or tickets at the door.

THE Dairy Road Market has a selection of art and crafts by Craft ACT, local produce, handmade objects, second hand clothing, jazz by Melting Pot and all-ages play activities. From Sunday (March 6), the market will be hosted at 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, on the first Sunday of every month. Entry fees apply.

RUSTEN House Art Centre in Queanbeyan features a display of tea towels from the past six decades. They range from artists’ responses to the natural environment and the covid pandemic, to inherited gems from mothers and grandmothers, with stories of country, of immigration and others of visitation to their families’ matriarchal domains. At, 87 Collett Street, Queanbeyan, until May 14.

<

div class=”mceTemp”> Glass maker Peter MinsonCRAFT ACT is hosting an artist talk with glass artist Peter Minson, who will discuss and explain how he made the range of works displayed in his current exhibition. Craft ACT gallery, North Building, Civic Square, 1-1:30pm, Saturday, March 5. Free, but booking essential here

