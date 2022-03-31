Artsday / Ukrainian pianist performs for needy families

There is a staggering number of arts event being staged in an around Canberra this weekend, as HELEN MUSA’s “Artsday” column reveals.

INTERNATIONAL concert pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk, who comes from Ukraine, will play works by Beethoven, Rachmaninov, Debussy and Liszt for his first time performing in regional NSW. Proceeds will go to supporting five families in Ukraine in desperate need. Crisp Galleries, Bowning, Saturday, April 2, book here

ACT Youth Orchestra (Rowan Harvey Martin’s new group) and featured soloists perform an Easter concert of Pergolesi Delius and Rimsky-Korsakov in Canberra Girls Grammar School Hall, 2pm, Saturday, April 2, Children under 16 are free, no ticket required. Book here

MODERN flamenco ensemble Bandaluzia, led by guitarist Damian Wright, will showcase contemporary flamenco dance and music at The Street Theatre, Saturday, April 2, book here or 6247 1223.

FRESH from a solo concert at last weekend’s WOMADelaide, Victor Martinez Parada returns with local Latin-American exponents, Pachamama, supporting him, at Smith’s Alternative, Civic, Saturday, April 2. Book here

THE AusIndia Fair, an annual festival to experience food, culture and celebrate friendship between Australia and India, will feature 30 stalls offering a colourful variety of cuisine, fashion and jewellery. Thoroughbred Park, Lyneham, noon to 6pm, Saturday, April 2. Entry and car parking free, but registrations essential here

SHORTIS and Simpson join political journalist and author, Karen Middleton in “Under the Influence”. There are a very few tickets left for the 9.30pm show at Smith’s Alternative, Civic, on April 1. Bookings here

RICHARD Tognetti leads the Australian Chamber Orchestra, joined by a jazz quartet featuring pianist Matt McMahon and trumpeter Phil Slater, in “Sketches of Spain”, Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday, April 2. Book here

ARIA-nominated Canberra music teacher and musician, CJ Shaw, creator of the song “Anzac Biscuits”, is launching his album “All Sorts” in the Rehearsal Room at Belconnen Arts Centre, 4pm and 7pm, Saturday, April 2. Book here

DICKSON Taphouse is hosting a flood relief festival with games, auctions and music from the Fuelers and Zambezi Sounds, noon to late, Saturday, April 2. Entry is free but guests can donate at the door, funds go to those impacted by the floods in NSW and Queensland though givit.org.au

CANBERRA Sinfonia, under the baton of Leonard Weiss, performs its long-postponed Mozart Concerto Gala at Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm, Saturday, April 2. Book here

CANBERRA Youth Orchestra and the James McCusker Orchestra perform music from Verdi’s La Traviata, works by Australian composers Sarah Hopkins and Maria Grenfell, as well as Beethoven, Handel and Mozart at Albert Hall, 2pm and 6pm, Saturday, April 2. Book here

CALVIN Abdiel, who last year became the first Australian to reach the grand finale of the Sydney International Piano Competition in almost 20 years, will perform Granados, Liszt, Mozart, Schumann, Haydn and Ravel, at Greenaway Studio, Chapman, 2pm, Sunday, April 3. Book here

ART Song Canberra presents “Persons of Interest,” as Christina Wilson (mezzo-soprano) and Alan Hicks (piano) explore the fate of men and women from myth, literature and real life, Wesley Music Centre, 3pm and 4.15pm, Sunday, April 3. Book here

LUMINESCENCE Chamber Singers join forces with guest artist Jess Green to re-imagine the tradition of devotional music for the Virgin Mary and motherhood in “Ave Regina/ God, be with The Mother”, Sunday, April 3. Book here



