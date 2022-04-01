Barn in Pialligo features nature-themed art

CANBERRA’S leading natural science art and illustration organisation, NatureArt Lab, recently announced as ACT state winner in the 2022 Promoting Sustainability Award of the Best of Business Awards, is exhibiting works from its teaching team in Pialligo’s Old Barn Gallery, but you’ll have to be quick to catch it, with the show only up until tomorrow, April 3.

With a fire burning merrily and the natural wooden walls, salvaged from the old Molonglo Internment Camp when it closed in the 1930s, the gallery is attracting an impressive procession of passers-by.

I popped in yesterday and was impressed by the extraordinary range of art, from “macro-photography,” to delicate impressionistic watercolours, “scratchboard,” polymer clay mixed with dried plant material, scientific illustrations, botanical and wildlife art and large format acrylic works.

Director of NatureArt Lab, Julia Landford, was on hand to take me through the detail of the works stressing that the exhibition away from their home at M16 Studio in Griffith was a way celebrating these local artists and their artworks. and a chance to mingle with like-minded nature and art lovers in the Canberra community.

“See what I See – Artistic responses to nature by NatureArt Lab’s Teaching Team”, The Old Barn Gallery, 18 Beltana Rd, Pialligo, 10am to 4pm until tomorrow, April 3.

Further information at natureartlab.com.au and Pialligooldbarngallery.com