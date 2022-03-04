Carillon’s Ukrainian music sounds out message of peace

CANBERRA‘S National Carillon is coming out of hibernation/refurbishment this weekend to join bell towers all around the world in sending out a message of peace through Ukrainian music, the National Capital Authority says.

Senior carillonists Astrid Bowler and Thomas Laue will be playing a variety of music, predominantly Ukrainian songs and folk tunes, arranged for the carillon, but there will also be other ethnic music from the region, including Estonian folk songs arranged by Bowler and other music that symbolises the call for world peace.

This follows the lighting of the carillon in Ukrainian colours from February 25 to March 3.

The two war-memorial carillons in Bathurst and Sydney will also be participating, with Lyn Fuller, normally the lead carillonist in Canberra, playing on the Bathurst carillon on Saturday, March 5, at 2.35pm.

Laue says: “We’re just calling for peace.” He believes this mighty worldwide musical statement will be effective, since there are 680 carillons around the world which could potentially be involved.

The initiative, he says, came from the World Carillon Federation, which has been distributing Ukraine music arrangements to carillonists around the world.

The delegate of the Russian Carillon Guild, Olesya Rostovskaya, supports the call for peace through music on carillons all over Europe, America, Asia, and Australia, he said.

In Canberra tomorrow (March 5 ) at 11.11 am – like Armistice Day – after nine tolls of the bourdon (the largest bell) signifying nine days since the start of the Ukrainian conflict, Laue will play. The performance will be a free event.

Likewise on Sunday (March 6) at 1pm after 10 tolls of the bourdon, Bowler, who is the longest serving carillonist in Canberra, will perform.

“Towers Worldwide” has issued a statement noting that the carillon is a unique musical instrument that has been known in 30 countries since its creation 500 years ago in Europe and in recent decades, new carillons have gone up in Kiev and Saint Petersburg, creating “a new carillon culture”.

“All carillonists from all over the world have been asked to contribute to a symbolic action, with the devastating war in Ukraine in mind,” the message says.