Music / “Piazzolla – A Century of Tango”, The Storytellers Ensemble, Wesley Music Centre, February 20. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY.

CELEBRATING a century of tango, The Storytellers Ensemble played music by Astor Piazzolla and his contemporaries that marked their contribution to classical music.

The performers were Ayșe Göknur Shanal, soprano, Monica Cichon, violin, Aleksandar Zivkovic, cello, Eugenie Tamplon, piano.

In the first Art Song Canberra concert for the year at the Wesley Music Centre, this quality quartet, The Storytellers Ensemble performed the delicious sound of the tango. This living music openly represented the sinuous movements and backward kick of the tango.

Beginning with “Ötono” by Piazzolla, for the trio of piano, violin and cello, the immediate presence of first-class playing jumped out at this reviewer. The depth of the performance matched equally by the intensity of this passionate music. It burst into the ears.

Shanal came onto the stage for Piazzolla’s “Ballada para mi Muerte”. Like a prayer, Shanal sang and spoke about death, tobacco and the tango. Filled with fire and melancholy, the players sounded like a small orchestra.

Then “Veulve al Sur”. The complexity and uniqueness of this song is what stood out. Combined with the passion of the lyrics and the performance made for some exceptional music.

Two songs by Carlos Gardel followed. The mellow music of the “El dia que me quieras”, a more traditional art song, still had an expressive quality that sank straight into the heart. Then, “Par una cabeza”. Used in many movies, it had a lot of kick in its short timeframe. It makes you want to move.

Four more works by Piazzolla followed. “Psychosis”, for piano and cello, had a deeply passionate rhythm and flowing lines that made this music instantly recognisable; it was played deliciously. Then, something special, Piazzolla’s setting of the “Ave Maria”. This was a unique experience. While more like a sad love song than a prayer, it melts a listener.

“Oblivion”, which is set in French, was full of beautiful musical effects. The lyrics, which were part spoken in the middle, combined with the soft slow lilt of the strings, the driving passion of the piano and the powerful vocal over the top, created a soaring and compelling performance.

The magical music of Alberto Ginastera came next, his “Canción al árbol del olvido”. This subtly deceptive work moved at a walking pace; the tune flowed between the cello and the soprano. It never gets above middle volume and seems to end suddenly; this was more than fascinating.

The final three works by Piazzolla saved the best for last. His song titled “Adios Nonino”, about the death of his father cut deeply. “Libertango” pounded out its rhythm and poignant melody. Then, “Che Tango Che”. With castanets, played by Shanal as she sang, added extra depth to this dynamic work. I’m sure many in the audience wanted to get up, dance and kick up their heels.

Gorgeous music, wonderful playing, and passionate singing, what more could anyone ask for, but we got more, an encore. Once again, the darkly beautiful and sensual, “Oblivion”.