Cold front brings rain and snow to Canberra

A COLD front will bring icy weather, rain and possible snow flurries to parts of Canberra tomorrow (August 23).

According to ACT Weather Watch, up to 5cm of snow should settle as low as 1300 metres in areas such as Mt Ginini, Mt Franklin and parts of the Namadgi National Park.

Snow flurries should fall to 900 metres in areas such as Corin Forrest and Tidbinbilla.

Tomorrow’s cold front will bring some rain, with temperatures plunging to a low of three degrees and a maximum of 11.

Canberrans will shiver through a cold Wednesday (August 24) with a low of -3 degrees and a maximum of 12 forecast.