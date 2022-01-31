Early voting underway in Monaro by-election

PRE-POLLING has begun for the Monaro state by-election.

Six pre-polling booths opened yesterday (January 31) across the Monaro electorate including two in Queanbeyan, but it’s not the only option to voters.

Postal voting packs will be sent to every voter enrolled the Monaro district to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“iVote”, the online and phone voting option, used in December’s local government elections, won’t be available this time.

The Monaro by-election was prompted by the resignation of former NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro from NSW parliament late last year.

Those in the running for the Monaro seat are Greens candidate Catherine Moore, the National’s Nichole Overall, Labor’s Bryce Wilson, Animal Justice Party candidate Frankie Seymour, Independent candidate Andrew Thaler and the Sustainable Australia Party’s James Holgate.

As well as pre-polling and postal voting, voters will also have the opportunity to vote in person at a number of polling stations on February 12.