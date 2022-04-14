News location:

Folk Festival lets love rule

Canberra’s quartet Phoenix quartet with Archie Roach today. Photo: Richard Scherer

THE National Folk Festival today (April 14) gave media a sneak preview of the event’s opening concert, themed around the song “Let Love Rule” by Archie Roach.

To open the concert under the Big Top on the Narragunnawali Stage, Archie will be singing in duet with 13-year-old Gubbi Gubbi artist, Layla Barnett.

13-year-old Gubbi Gubbi artist Layla Barnett. Photo: Richard Scherer

The concert will see a number of songs based around the themes of “Let Love Rule,” performed by a line-up that includes Kate Ceberano with Melbourne’s EXAUDI choir, Emma

Donovan, that Tenzin Choegyal, Parvyn, Jack Carty, Charm of Finches, and many others.

The site at Exhibition Park was abuzz today with stallholders, volunteers and visual artists all setting up for the Easter event.

Opening concert, 6pm-7.30pm, Friday, April 15. National Folk Festival, Exhibition Park in Canberra, April 14-18, all information here

 

 

 

