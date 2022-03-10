Folk gather for the festival launch

A crowd of well-wishers packed into the foyer of the National Library of Australia last night (March 9) for the official launch of the 2022 National Folk Festival.

First to the podium was board president Stephen Gallacher, who gave an upbeat account of the event’s background, tracing how it had been in the nation’s capital since 1992, an impressive 30 years.

After emphasising the soul-searching that are going on during covid, Gallacher said that he believed the festival, only possible with the support of nearly 1000 volunteers, had a role in building community bonds and welcoming newcomers who wanted to be “immersed in folk traditions.“

Gallacher drew a few laughs when he told the story of one patron who’d had their first kiss in the Budawang Pavilion at the festival, before introducing ACT Legislative Assembly Speaker Joy Burch to welcome the guests.

Artistic director Katie Noonan introduced a line-up of local performing artists – violinist Dan Russell, First Nations singer Alinta Barlow with guitarist Will Kepa, singer-songwriter Kim Yang and spoken-word artist Omar Musa, all of whom, she said, would be performing in the event, showing the depth of talent in this region.

Russell, better known as a classical violinist, said of his group the Phoenix Collective, “we dip our feet in everything“ before performing an Irish song, then Barlow and Kepa stepped up to will keeper on guitar to perform what Noonan said was one of the “our best known modern folk songs”, “My Island Home”. You could hear the people humming along. Barlow was even now, as Noonan explained, working with a choir of nearly 200, preparing to sing the song translated into a local language and Phoenix would be part of the supporting ensemble.

For her part, Noonan said that the festival would showcase the diversity of folk and its relevance to Australian contemporary life, but that they would still be the familiar sessions bars and opportunities to sing and play around the campfire.

As well, there would be dancing, eating, craft, and art-making for all the community.

Among the many high-profile performances, she said has been made possible by Australia Council and federal “Rise” funding, would be appearances by celebrated First Nations’ musicians Archie Roach and Yothu Yindi, who would bookend the festival, performing on the stage of a very large marquee especially set up for the festival, supported by the massed choirs.

Among the many highlights she said would be appearances by Kate Ceberano and daily curated concerts devoted to the music of musical legends Don Walker, Joni Mitchell and Australia’s Judy Small.

Nonetheless, she said, the focus would be on passing on folk traditions to “inspire the next generation of folkies.”

National Folk Festival 2022, April 14-18, Exhibition Park, book here