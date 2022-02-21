French film festival shares the love

Here’s “Arts in the City”, a weekly look at arts and events around Canberra with arts editor HELEN MUSA.

THE 33rd Alliance Française Film Festival will feature more than 42 films and a focus on “l’amour,” with titles such as “A Tale of Love and Desire” and “Love Songs for Tough Guys”. As well, veteran actor Gerard Depardieu appears as Georges Simenon’s legendary detective Maigret in a film of the same name. At Palace Electric, March 20 – April 6, details and bookings at affrenchfilmfestival.org

NEWS from Bom Funk Dance Studio, in Jerrabomberra, is that its performance teams, Rubies and Tap Kix Cadettes, won the Contemporary, Broadway Jazz, Jazz and Open categories for 12 years and under group sections at the “Follow Your Dreams” national dance championships in Adelaide.

AUSTRALIAN Dance Party’s postponed show “LESS” is going ahead as part of the 2022 Enlighten Festival. Directed by Alison Plevey. At the LESS Pavilion, Dairy Road, Fyshwick, March 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. Book at events.humanitix.com/less#

THE brilliant Winther Quartet, brainchild of Canberra-raised violin virtuoso Kristian Winther, will perform music from Mozart to Tchaikovsky as well as music from the Fanny Mendelssohn Quartet and the world premiere of “Change” by Australian composer Andrew Howes. At The B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall), 8pm, Friday, March 4. Book at theq.org.au or 6285 6290.

“HARD Quiz” master, Tom Gleeson, is taking to the stage, where he’ll be pulling audience members on stage for “a live roasting” in his new show. Canberra Theatre, March 5-6. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s “Rediscovering Music” program supports people with hearing loss to re-engage with music, particularly using hearing aids and Cochlear implants. Curated and presented by CSO bassoonist and audiologist, Kristen Sutcliffe, each session explores the range and timbre of a particular instrument. Hellenic Club, Canberra, March 1, May 24 and September 27. Book at cso.org.au/events

CANBERRA Short+Sweet directors Lynn Petersen and Amy Crawford have moved on. Would-be co-ordinators should contact the short-play festival founder, Mark Cleary, at mark@shortandsweet.org