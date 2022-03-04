Galleries become ‘canvas’  for Enlighten light show

AN extraordinary use of the National Gallery of Australia’s facade as a “canvas“ for a light work was the first cab off the rank in a preview light up of the parliamentary triangle last night (March 3).

Officially the “Enlighten” illuminations begin this evening (March 4) and run until March 14, with architectural projections on the NGA, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Library of Australia, Australian Parliament House, National Gallery of Australia, Museum of Australian Democracy and Questacon.

On hand outside the NGA were Melbourne artist Daniel Crooks, who had been commissioned to illuminate the gallery’s façade for 2022’s “Enlighten”, and director Nick Mitzevich, who both outlined the challenges payback describe the challenge of the “outrageous” 100m x 25m space.

The light intervention, they explained, had been inspired by the geometry and the thinking of the gallery’s original designer Colin Madigan – “like a sacred geometry,“ Crooks said.

The other illuminations, each in in their own way stunning, were large-scale slide projections, with the National library and the Museum of Australian Democracy featuring images from their latest exhibitions – “Onstage” and “Behind the Lines” cartoon exhibition, while Parliament house shows the images of famous women political figures.

“Enlighten” March 4-20, all details here