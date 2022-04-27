Glam, glitter and six of the best

AFTER a preview last night in which the Canberra Theatre was packed to the rafters with what seemed to be family groups of fathers and daughters, the hit musical “Six“ gave media a sneak preview of what was to come for the next three weeks.

On stage with the all-girl live band and the six wives of Henry the Eighth, were entrepreneur Louise Withers and theatre identity Sharon Millerchip.

Millerchip, who has been credited with teaching the singing and dancing actors how to do their parts in an Aussie accent, introduced the six talented artists who play the six queens of Henry the eighth – “divorced beheaded died, divorced beheaded survived.“

The show’s feminist message is in part that Henry is best known because of his wives, not the other way around.

And If you wonder why the show is so attractive to teenage girls, the numbers the cast performed today, complete with a gun-burst of golden glitter, showed the distinct influence of artists such as Beyoncé and Adele.

“Six The Musical”, Canberra Theatre, until May 15. Book here.