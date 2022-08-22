Ground broken on long-awaited high school

The first sod has been turned at the site of the soon-to-be-built $57 million Jerrabomberra High School.

The new high school – to be built on Environa Drive in Jerrabomberra – will open at the start of 2023 and will initially have room for up to 500 students.

It comes after the NSW department of education recently changed its controversial zoning rules for the new high school, following backlash from the community.

Monaro MP Nichole Overall said Friday’s (August 19) sod turn marked an important milestone for local families.

“To see this project commence is a huge step for the community of Jerrabomberra, who have been agitating for a high school for decades,” she said.

“I know how excited parents and students are to see this project commencing and to know they will have this brand new facility in their neighbourhood is an incredible accomplishment, achieved through the hard work and advocacy of so many.”

Once built the school will have 25 learning spaces, a library, hall, sports courts, canteen and administration facilities.