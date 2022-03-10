Indigenous ‘Songlines’ get the immersive effect

IN a partnership with Grande Experiences, the creator of “Van Gogh Alive”, the National Museum is bringing a similar digital experience in “Connection: Songlines from Australia”.

Billed as “a journey of discovery across Australia” through sky, the show will bring to life the stories, art and culture of Australia’s First Peoples through multi-sensory projections and immersion.

It will use cutting-edge light and sound technology to transform original artworks from First Nations artists drawn from the National Museum’s collection and artworks from other public, private and corporate collections – including Emily Kame Kngwarreye, Albert Namatjira, Tommy Watson, Gabriella Possum, Anna Pitjara and Lin Onus – into an interactive celebration.

As you’d expect, indigenous curator, Margo Ngawa Neale, whom we spotted with a grandchild at the opening of “Van Gogh Alive”, is behind the deal.

Neale, says: “The Museum is known for exploring and sharing First Peoples’ stories globally, for increasing accessibility and for bringing our stories alive. There can be no better way to bring our ‘Songlines’ stories alive than through the awe-inspiring use of sound and light animations of ‘Connection’.”

The walk-through experience is designed to immerse visitors in the spiritual connections between land, water and sky as Grande Experiences’ state-of-the-art technology envelopes visitors in large-scale, immersive projections of more than 300 images from some 100 artists, accompanied by cinematic surround sound.

“Connection” opens at the National Museum of Australia on June 8 for a limited season, book here.