Jake gets physical about bushfires

Arts editor HELEN MUSA looks at what’s what and who’s who around the arts this week in her “Arts in the City” column.

“DECEMBER”, coming to the Canberra Theatre in early April, is a solo show by Canberra physical theatre artist Jake Silvestro. A reflection on the 2019/2020 Australian bushfires, Silvestro will use acrobatic movement to inform the creation of a series of large-scale drawings and paintings on stage. At The Playhouse, April 1-2. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA arts identity and radical social advocate, Bill Tully, who died in October, will be remembered in a gathering at Manning Clark House, 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest, 2pm-3pm, Saturday, April 2. Speakers will include historian Humphrey McQueen and actor Peter Robinson. Light refreshments will be served, but BYO drinks. Registrations essential at trybooking.com/BYCXU

ACT Embroiderers’ Guild is running a mini exhibition of the work of its members over the last few years. Embroidery and crafting supplies will be on sale, as well as embroidered items. At Yarralumla Guide Hall, 16 Newman Street, Yarralumla, 10am-4pm, March 26-27.

THE “Stronger Than Fiction” documentary film festival survived heroically through 2021, but had to reschedule one film, Jennifer Abbott’s “The Magnitude of All Things”, a look at climate grief. Poets will read after the screening at Dendy, 3pm, Sunday, March 27. Book at dendy.com.au and other details at strongerdocs.com

CANBERRA Sinfonia’s 2022 inaugural all-concerto program will feature soloists Lucy Macourt (violin), Alison Mountain (flute) and Rowan Phemister (harp). It will showcase two of Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 in D major, K. 218, and Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Orchestra in C major, K. 299. Mozart Concerto Gal. At Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 3pm, Saturday, April 2. Book at events.humanitix.com

ORIANA Chorale, directed by Dan Walker, is kicking off with “Chansons Françaises,” a journey through centuries of French song from a song by a 12th century troubadour, to Janequin, Rameau and others, then 20th century masterpieces by Debussy, Poulenc and Ravel. At the Canberra Girls Grammar School chapel, Deakin, 7.30pm, March 31. Book at trybooking.com/BTBNV

“THE Gentleman’s Companion” is a new work for a new venue, created by Dianna Nixon and Christopher Samuel Carroll. With a few rock standards, it will celebrate the cocktail, and is inspired by Charles H Baker’s 1939 book of the same name. At Louie Louie Gin Bar, upstairs at Verity Lane Market, Civic, Thursday, March 31. Book at 123tix.com.au

IN “Ave Regina: God, be with the Mother”, Luminescence Chamber Singers will be joined by conductor Roland Peelman and guest artist Jess Green on electric guitar to take a new look at the tradition of devotional music for the Virgin Mary, while exploring the meanings of motherhood. At All Saints Anglican Church Ainslie, 6.30pm, April 3. Book at luminescence.org.au.