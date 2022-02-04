Language walk plans for a multicultural boost

THE ninth annual International Mother Language Day walk beside Lake Burley Griffin will go ahead this year and, with the cancellation of the Multicultural Festival, Canberra’s multiplicity of communities plan to join in.

According to the president of the International Mother Language Movement committee, Ziaul Hoque, expressions of interest have already been received from a samba group and the Ukrainian, Mon and Chinese communities, as well as the many groups who usually take part in the celebrations of the UNESCO-designated day which falls on February 21 – although for convenience this year’s walk will take place on Sunday, February 20.

Starting at the International Flags display near Questacon, at 10am, language-lovers plan to walk along Lake Burley Griffin, cross Kings Bridge and end at the Police Memorial near the Carillon, where there will be performances and a picnic.

Participants are encouraged to bring language banners and dress in traditional costumes to showcase languages and cultures.

More from imlm.21feb@gmail.com, call 0411 031942 or visit imlm21.org.au