Mister Ott’s having a free show at The Street

More arts news, more “Arts in the City” from HELEN MUSA.

MISTER Ott is a Sydney jazz sextet merging melodies from many lands, in particular Ethiopian music, tight jazz funk, grooves and high calibre solos. They’ll be at The Street Theatre at 8pm this Friday, April 1, free event, but booking is essential here.

PINK Floyd concept show, “Echoes of Pink Floyd”, will be at the Southern Cross Club, Phillip, this Friday, April 1. Book here.

DIANNA Nixon will sing up a storm of rock standards, in celebration of the cocktail, in “The Gentleman’s Companion”, a new cabaret dinner show featuring cocktail recipes, rock songs, and a bit of a chat. Louie Louie Gin Bar, Verity Lane, Civic, tomorrow night. Book here.

CANBERRA singer/songwriter Rod Jackson, combines his talents with two other local artists, Bren Ryan, lead guitar and Leoni Marshall, vocals, in a trio performing at The Artist Shed & Wine Bar, Fyshwick, 7.30pm, this Friday April 1. Book here.

BELCO Arts has a line-up of exhibitions celebrating community and connection: “Kaleidoscope”, an exhibition celebrating LGBTQI+ pride; “ When Blossom”, an exhibition of watercolour paintings by Green Pivot Gallery; “Precious” by Cam Michael; and “Lake Ginninderra: Nine Ways”, a group exhibition by the Tin Shed Art Group. Opening at Belconnen Arts Centre, Belconnen, 6pm, Friday, April 1, free. The exhibitions run until May 15.

THE Oriana Chorale, directed by Dan Walker, will explore French choral music that spans over a millennium in , “Chansons Francaises”, Chapel of the Annunciation at the Canberra Girls Grammar School, Deakin. Book here.