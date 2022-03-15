Mohammed Ali named ACT citizen of the year

FOUNDER of HelpingACT Mohammed Ali has been named Canberra’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Mr Ali, a former biochemist from Pakistan, founded HelpingACT in 2018 to deliver food and supplies to Canberrans who need it. This includes refugees, international students and homeless people.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021, HelpingACT were active throughout Canberra in support of local families who were struggling to purchase food and other items, or were in isolation.

During the 2019/20 bushfires, the organisation partnered with Slabs for Heroes to donate goods to fire-affected areas in the Canberra region. HelpingACT also prepared meals for families who needed support at evacuation centres set up in Canberra.

Just recently, the Canberra community raised more than $30,000 to replace the charity’s food delivery van that conked out after the demand for their service tripled during lockdown.

“Together with a brand new trailer we will now be able to not only keep assisting with food to all vulnerable without any discrimination but we will also be able to start a couple of our new projects,” said Mr Ali.

“Canberra you are always amazing and always helping, thank you from the core of the heart of HelpingACT.”

“All of this is humanity at display.”

Mr Ali also serves in roles on the ACT Multicultural Advisory Board, ACT Refugee Asylum Seeker and Humanitarian Coordination Committee and forCompanion House.