‘Mother and Son’ takes to the stage

Another “Artsday” column of upcoming shows and arts news from arts editor HELEN MUSA.

“MOTHER and Son,” written by Geoffrey Atherden and directed by Aarne Neeme is the stage version of one of Australia’s most-loved TV shows, featuring Julie McGregor as Maggie and Christopher Truswell as Arthur. It’s coming to The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, next week from March 29-April 3, book here or 6285 6290.

PHOTOACCESS invites everyone to its long-awaited Open Day in PhotoAccess Gardens, 30 Manuka Circle, 12 -4pm this Saturday, March 26.

ARNHEM Land surf-rock band, King Stingray, will be performing with guests Ziggy Ramo and Dog World at Kambri Precinct, ANU, 8pm, Saturday March 26, book here.



MEGALO Print Studio in Kingston is opening a new show, “Renegotiating the Landscape”, photopolymer photogravure prints that explore landscapes of human intervention and degradation by Melbourne/Naarm artist Silvi Glattauer. March 26-May 7.

GOULBURN Performing Arts Centre, revamped at a cost of $19 million, with grand opening performance, “REeNTRANCE”, over this weekend, with the GPAC season launch to follow on April 2 and 3. More here

CHRIS Latham will direct Musica da Camera in “The Triumph of Imagination”, music written by and for prisoners of war. Pianists Edward and Stephanie Neeman and saxophonist Jaime Grech join the ensemble for music, accompanied by images. Chapel, Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture, Barton, 2.30pm, Saturday, March 26,. Book here.

BURNISH Band and muso friends present “Jammin’ the Carpark”, which celebrates live music and the disability inclusion work Open Circles does with live music. including a sausage sizzle, this is a music event for people of all ability levels and all walks of life. At 26 Wales Street, Belconnen, 1pm-4pm, Sunday, March 27, all welcome.

ALL eyes will be on Canberra Symphony’s new Youth Chamber Orchestra, which will give its debut performance next week. CSO concertmaster Kirsten Williams and other guests will perform chamber works by William Warlock, Josef Suk and Puccini, as well as several solo pieces. Larry Sitsky Recital Room, ANU School of Music, Tuesday, March 29, 7.30pm. Free entry, but registrations essential here.

ALSO next week, the artistic director of the Canberra International Music Festival, Roland Peelman, will perform Schumann’s “Phantasiestücke op12, Arabesque op 18” and “Waldszenen op 84”. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, March 30. Book here or 6232 7248.