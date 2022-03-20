Motion calls for creation of carbon calculator

LABOR MLA Dr Marisa Paterson is calling on the ACT government to develop a carbon-footprint calculator for businesses.

Dr Paterson says a carbon calculator will help ACT businesses better understand their energy costs.

“There are many carbon calculators available for households…however, there is no single, authoritative source of truth that local, ACT businesses can rely on to help understand their energy costs and from which to implement improvement and upgrades,” Dr Patterson says.

“I believe that many ACT businesses want to do more to offset their environmental impact they just need some more assistance in doing this. The proposed carbon calculator will help us do this and help move the ACT towards a more carbon neutral future.”

Wiffens Premium Greengrocers Ruth Roxburgh, welcomed the initiative, saying there is no clear guidance for businesses wanting to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Especially for small and medium businesses it’s a confusing space and small and medium sized businesses lack the capacity and time to calculate their carbon in house or by using consultancy services,” Ms Roxburgh says.

Dr Paterson, an Environment, Climate Change and Biodiversity committee member is set to move a motion in the ACT Legislative Assembly tomorrow (March 22) calling for the carbon calculator to be created.