NightFest returns after two year hiatus

NIGHTFEST will return to Commonwealth Park during Floriade this year after being canceled for two years in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will be back from September 29 to October 2 with a new and expanded program of events.

Each evening from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Commonwealth Park will be illuminated with colour and filled with entertainers, musicians and food.

It will feature entertainment across six venues in the park as well as roving performances.

The government is hoping that the flagship tourist event will provide a much-needed boost to Canberra’s recovery from the pandemic.

It will form part of Canberra’s 35th anniversary of Floriade.

Tickets are on sale from today (August 5).