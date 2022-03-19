Passers-by caught in paint

PASSERS-BY outside King O’Malley’s pub in Civic this weekend will have noticed a painter hard at work, painting live in front of the bar area.

Veteran Gungahlin-based artist An Pan started his artwork, which captures the ambience of the city crowds, on Thursday (March 17).

Born in China, he has been drawing since the age of five.

He studied at the Chinese Oil Painting Academy in Beijing, but also served in the Chinese army before migrating to Australia in 1990, settling in Canberra to become a specialist in portraiture and undertaking many commissions.

An Pan has travelled back to China on several occasions to paint commissions of well-known Chinese and international public figures and has told “CityNews” of the enjoyment he experienced in capturing images quickly.

An Pan may be seen in Civic painting until tomorrow, March 20.