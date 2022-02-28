Paul Kelly’s on the road again

PAUL KELLY’s bold light and sound experience, “On The Road Again”, with vocalists Vika and Linda Bull, his band and guest artist Fanny Lumsden will be at Llewellyn Hall, March 11-12. Book at ticketek.com.au or 132849.

ENTRIES are open for the 2022 National Capital Art Prize with more than $45,000 prize money across three categories. Launched in 2021, the competition received more than 1000 entries with every state and territory competing. This year there’ll be three major $15,000 prize categories instead of four, including Open, First Nations and a new Sustainability category. Entries to nationalcapitalartprize.com.au close on June 30.

CANBERRA Strings present Tchaikovsky’s 1871 “String Quartet No 1” at Wesley Church, Forrest, 3pm, March 6. Book at trybooking.com

THE Jewish International Film Festival returns to Canberra with 55 feature films and a shorts package from 19 countries, including the high-spirited Australian premiere of Israeli “stoner” comedy, “Greener Pastures”. At Dendy Cinemas, March 10-20. Book at dendy.com.au

IN “Tumbling Like Stars” four of Australia’s finest vocalists – tenor Andrew Goodwin; mezzo-soprano Fiona Campbell; bass-baritone Andrew O’Connor and Katie Noonan – come together for the debut national tour of Noonan’s new project, AVÉ, the Australian Vocal Ensemble, at Canberra Theatre, March 6. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

TO mark International Women’s Day on March 8, there’ll be an encore Australian release of Ali Ray’s art film “Frida Kahlo” in cinemas around the country. Filmed extensively in Mexico City, it’s an intimate documentary, made with access to Kahlo’s works and to personal letters. Canberra screenings at Dendy Cinemas on March 8 and Palace Electric on March 11.

MEXICAN-Australian tenor Diego Torre sings the notoriously challenging male role of Eléazar in Halévy’s heart-wrenching opera “La Juive”, which deals with forbidden love between a Christian and a Jew. French director Olivier Py’s new production of the opera will have its Australian premiere at the Sydney Opera House, March 6-26. Book at opera.org.au