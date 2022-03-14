‘Pigs’ promise a powerful night 

“Arts in the City”, arts editor HELEN MUSA’s weekly wrap of what’s what in Canberra arts.

“KING of Pigs” is the unforgettable name of Steve Rodgers’ new play exploring the lives of multiple women in familiar and terrifying situations. Directed by Blazey Best, it promises to be a powerful night in the theatre. At The Q, Queanbeyan, March 24-26. Book at theq.net.au

HUNDREDS of precious artworks housed at Lismore Regional Gallery have been damaged by the catastrophic floodwaters, including Geoff Hannah’s masterwork “The Hannah Cabinet”, which was long housed at Bungendore Woodworks and “I Weave What I Have Seen: The War Rugs of Afghanistan,” a travelling exhibition from the ANU Drill Hall Gallery curated by Tim Bonyhady and the late Nigel Lendon and seen here last winter.

THE musical comedy “Schapelle, Schapelle” is coming to the Canberra Comedy Festival. A satirical exploration of Australia’s weakness for media sensationalism told through the life of Schapelle Corby after her arrest for drug smuggling in Bali in 2005, its rollicking musical score and book are partly written by former Canberran, Tim Hansen. The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, March 23. Book at thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

THE Friends of the ANU Classics Museum are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the museum, which holds more than 600 items, while welcoming as the new head of the Centre for Classical Studies at the ANU, Associate Prof Caillan Davenport. At the Museum, 6pm-7.30pm, Thursday, March 24. Inquiries to classicsfriends@outlook.com

IN “Ave Regina: God, be with the Mother”, Luminescence Chamber Singers will be joined by conductor Roland Peelman and guest artist Jess Green on electric guitar to take a new look at the tradition of devotional music for the Virgin Mary, while exploring the meanings of motherhood. At All Saints Anglican Church Ainslie, 6.30pm, April 3. Book at luminescence.org.au.

CHRIS Latham will direct Musica da Camera in “The Triumph of Imagination”, music written by and for prisoners of war, including first performances of three works by World War I composer Frederick Septimus Kelly. Pianists Edward and Stephanie Neeman and saxophonist Jaime Grech join the ensemble for music accompanied by images. At the chapel, Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture, Barton, 2.30pm, Saturday, March 26. Book at trybooking.com