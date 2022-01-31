Police defend Parliament House against protestors

POLICE were forced to secure the front doors of Parliament House as hundreds of protestors swarmed towards the public entrance during a protest today (January 31).

Many trucks, vans and cars travelled thousands of kilometres from interstate to join the Convoy to Canberra rally, which was led by groups against mandatory vaccinations and includes the so-called Sovereign Citizens movement.

While Parliament doesn’t sit until next week the flag-waving demonstrators demanded a “representative” address the chaotic rally.

Demonstrators waved Australian and red ensign flags, while others he;d signs with the message “Make Australia Great Again”.

The Convoy to Canberra rally mirrors similar protests overseas, including a convoy in Canada at the weekend when of thousands of Canadian truckers and protesters who converged on Ottawa to protest the government’s vaccine mandate.