Priscilla, the bus, pulls into The Q

“THE bus has finally arrived and what a journey!“ Free Rain Theatre producer Anne Somes exalted on stage at The Q, Queanbeyan, this morning (April 28).

The star of the stage musical “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” is a bus called Priscilla, and there she was on stage, fresh from workshops in Queensland, with Jarrad West, Joe Dinn and Garret Kelly as the three famous drag queens disporting themselves downstage.

The production, which opens tonight at The Q, is an affirmation of Free Rain’s determination to win back the audiences it had to turn away because of the pandemic.

“Priscilla Queen of the Desert: the musical,” at The Q until May 22, book theq.net.net.au