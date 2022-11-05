News location:

Pond bodies: ‘Serious concerns’ for missing boy

Eight-year-old Pranav Vivekanandan.

THERE are “serious concerns” tonight for the welfare of eight-year-old Pranav Vivekanandan, who is missing in the Yerrabi Pond area.

While an extensive land and water search for the boy has been underway since the discovery of two bodies in Yerrabi Pond this morning, police and family are issuing a plea for help in the event that he is alive and someone knows his whereabouts.

Pranav is described as being of Indian sub-continental appearance, about 110cm (3’7”) tall, with short dark hair, and dark brown eyes. He may have been wearing an orange T-shirt, light-coloured shorts and a jacket.

Anyone with information should call 131444. 

 

Two bodies recovered from the water at Yerrabi Pond

