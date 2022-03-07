The Gadflys home for an anniversary concert

The arts beat never stops for arts editor HELEN MUSA. Here’s this week’s “Arts in the City” column.

THE Gadflys, whose permanent members grew up and went to school in Canberra, are returning to town with their 40th anniversary show. A staple of inner-city pubs, unis and art schools in Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne right through the ’80s and ’90s, brothers Phil and Mick Moriarty will be joined by Kathryn Brownhill and Gemma Clare on violin and cello, with Penny McBride and Nick Keeling on horns. The Playhouse, March 17. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

CANBERRA glass artist Mel Douglas is a finalist in the 2022 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize with her work, “Deviation”, where the glass has been cut and the kiln formed into two distinct forms that are then cold worked, hand sanded and positioned so that they partially overlap. The prize received more than 3100 works from 116 countries.

PRODUCER Megan Munro is staging “The Queer Variety Show”, with drag, burlesque, poetry, singing and a bit of Lycra. At Canberra College Theatre, Phillip, 2pm, March 19, book at eventbrite.com.au

THE 2022 Furphy Literary Awards are open. Named in honour of Australian writer Joseph Furphy, who wrote the classic “Such is Life” under the pen name Tom Collins, the award offers $20,000 in total prize money and publication in the annual “Furphy Anthology”. Writers have until April 30 to enter their story of up to 5000 words on the theme “Australian life in all its diversity” to furphystory.com.au

FANS of the TV sitcom will be pleased to hear that “Friends: the Parody” is coming to The Playhouse, July 13-15. Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe navigate life and friendship, while reliving favourite moments from the show. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au