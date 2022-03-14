The Queen and you, have you story to share?

THIS year, the Queen celebrates her diamond jubilee – 70 years – and the National Capital Authority is mounting a people’s exhibition labelled “The Queen and Me”, telling stories of people in the crowds and the faces lining the streets during one of her visits.

The exhibition will celebrate the experiences of Australians who witnessed firsthand any of the Queen’s official trips to Canberra and the NCA is call for memories – what was your experience of the day? What interesting anecdotes can you share? Did you have any close interactions with the Queen? Will you share recollections of what those visits meant to you and why?

Perhaps you presented the Queen with a posy of flowers or held open the door of her car at Parliament House, the NCA suggests

And if you did any of these things – do you still have the scout/guide/military uniform that you wore? Did your proud family take photos? Maybe you attended an official dinner or opening and souvenired a program.

Submissions of memories and memorabilia are now open until April 30, and can be made here or by emailing exhibitions@nca.gov.au

“The Queen and Me”, a free exhibition, at the National Capital Exhibition, from June.