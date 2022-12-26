The top eateries in a record year for restaurants

Here are dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON’S top picks for 2022.

“It was a record year for Canberra restaurants, who valiantly thrived despite the momentus challenges put before them,” she says.

“‘The Good Food Guide Awards 2023’ shone the spotlight on nine one-hatted restaurants and one two-hatted restaurant. We’re spoiled for choice.

“Dining in 2022 was as delicious as ever and the top five picks (not in any particular order) are all winners if you’re making lists of where to treat yourself next year.”

November 17: Newbie Canteen (Dairy Flat Road) is making noods very happy indeed. Noodles are handmade onsite daily and Canteen pays full respect to Japanese Tori style ramen with exceptional flavour. Also, fun, tasty Japanese sandos and special rice bowls. Check out the fries with special sauce and do not go past the super sexy crème caramel. Dessert of the year for us.

June 9: Eightysix Southside (Woden) has been smashing it since day one, and with good reason – service, food presentation, food taste, wine list and décor all form an exciting package. Dishes explode with flavour, are served with pride and are sensational for sharing. The corn and taleggio tortellini was one of the best we’d ever had. We loved the lemon tart and decadent salted chocolate and caramel tart.

Both XO and Rebel Rebel have won Chef’s Hats this year and it’s no wonder.

December 8: XO (Narrabundah) is passionate about food and the Adobo dumplings are a work of art and a feast for the eyes. We applauded XO’s Asian Bolognese with a perfectly cooked 60-degree egg. We fell in love with the Char Siu, created with a marvellously marbled pork neck. And who would have thought the humble iceberg lettuce could be transformed into such an exciting salad? XO’s is with a Yuzu vinaigrette, dried mix seasoning and egg yolk.

December 15: Salads are also celebrated at Rebel Rebel (New Acton). A standout is the Fiore di Burrata, with radicchio, plump grapes and crunchy walnuts. Rebel Rebel dares to be different and do not be shy about trying the Wagyu tongue, with sweet red peppers that add a burst of colour and flavour. The tongue is exceptional and an exciting dish. Pop by for a drink and something light or a full meal.

February 10: Another top for 2022 is Two Blind Mice (Curtin shops). Super chilled suburban cool. New creations, all-time faves and European twists make for an exciting menu. Even the fish and chips are created with a difference. The spiced half chicken was sensational, with sweet peppery kohlrabi and celeriac rémoulade.

And although this is a top five list, I can’t resist a quick mention of high tea at The Marion (Regatta Point). Spectacular fit-out and amazing views. And Onzieme in Kingston is an absolute-must visit for innovation and food dedication.