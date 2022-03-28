There’ll be dancing, dancing in the street

What’s the arts buzz this week? HELEN MUSA’s in the thick of it with her “Arts in the City” column.

THE second annual Canberra Street Dance Festival will swing into gear on the weekend of April 9-10 through hip hop while aiming to spread “peace, unity, love and having fun”. On April 9, Garema Place in Civic will feature stalls, performances, dance battles and street-art installations. April 10 will be a day of workshops in hip hop dance and music production.

CANBERRA Choral Society starts its 70th anniversary year with “Rejoice in the Lamb”, English sacred music from the 19th and 20th centuries, conducted by Dan Walker, with Sam Giddy on the organ. Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 7pm, April 8. Book via trybooking.com.

LIVEWIRE events manager Frank Madrid has parted ways with the National Multicultural Festival after its latest cancellation. He’s not the only one to jump ship in a depressing atmosphere where ACT Arts Minister Tara Cheyne’s stated aim to bring innovation and creativity to the festival has been blighted by covid and other events.

PETER and Sally Greenaway’s Greenaway Studio welcomes Calvin Abdiel, third prize winner and best Australian Pianist of the 2021 Sydney International Piano Competition, for a private concert where guests can meet the artist. At 2pm, April 3. Location and booking details via trybooking.com

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres have announced as artists in residence writer, poet and multimedia artist Samia Goudie, visual artist Jackson Taylor-Grant, woven textile artist Sarah Loynes, artist, poet, performer and producer, Jacqui Malins, and visual artist/teacher, Yamile Tafur.

POPULAR mezzo-soprano Christina Wilson, with Alan Hicks on piano, will perform a concert called “Persons of Interest” for Art Song Canberra, exploring the fate of men and women from myth, literature and real life. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, April 3. Book at artsongcanberra.org