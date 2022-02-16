When the Poles light up, light up

CANBERRA’S Polish embassy has chosen a dramatic way to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Australia, which falls on Sunday, February 20.

To mark the occasion, several landmark buildings and architecture objects in Canberra will be lit in the colours of Poland’s national flag – white and red, with the idea of flagging the anniversary celebrations to as many Canberrans as possible.

In reciprocation, the Presidential Palace in Warsaw will be lit on the same day in the colours of the Australian flag.

Locations in Canberra to be illuminated are:

The National Carillon, 8pm to midnight;

The Royal Australian Mint, dusk till dawn on Friday, February 18-Monday, February 21;

Questacon – the National Science and Technology Centre, 7pm, Sunday, February 20 to 6am, Monday, February 21;

And Malcolm Fraser Bridge, Monaro Highway, Pialligo, from 10 minutes before sunset on Sunday, February 20 until 10 minutes after the sunrise on Monday, February 21.