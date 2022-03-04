‘Widow’ wins the big sculpture prize

THE long-delayed outdoor sculpture prize, Sculpture@Shaw was officially opened by Nectar Efkarpidis at Shaw Wines in Murrumbateman this evening (March 4).

Sculpture@Shaw features 60 sculptures from 49 artists across Australia.

Partnering with Belco Arts for the inaugural year of Sculpture@Shaw, Shaw Wines awarded three cash prizes provided by sponsors to artists for their artworks.

The $15,000 Sculpture@Shaw Prize sponsored by Shaw Wines awarded to SA Adair for “Widow,” while the $5000 Cellar Door Prize sponsored by Shaw and Partners was awarded to Peter Lewis for “Destiny” and $3000 Emerging Artist Prize sponsored by Abode Apartment Hotels was awarded to Naomi Royds for “Redgum.”

Judges were Sarah Schmidt, director of Canberra Museum and Gallery, journalist Genevieve Jacobs, artistic director and co-CEO of Belco Arts Monika McInerney, and Graeme Shaw, director of Shaw Wines.

The People’s Choice Award will be announced on March 20.

Sculpture@Shaw is open until March 20, Shaw Wines, Murrumbateman. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Book here.