Fatal road crash near Yass

AN 18-year-old man, believed to be from the ACT, man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Yass today (January 29).

At about 9.10am emergency services were called to Yass Valley Way, in response to reports a member of the public had discovered a vehicle lying in a gully beside the road.

NSW police located a dead man, who is yet to be formally identified; however, is believed to be an 18-year-old from the ACT.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam footage should call 1800 333000.

Leave a Reply

