Four covid deaths in the ACT

FOUR people have died with COVID-19 in the last week, according to ACT Health’s weekly report.

The deaths include a woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s, bringing Canberra’s total death count to 228 since the start of the pandemic.

Mandatory reporting of positive tests in the ACT came to an end on February 28.

This week, ACT Health recorded reports of 491 cases, down from last week’s 525.

There are eight active cases of COVID-19 throughout Canberra hospitals, but none require intensive care or ventilation.

The ACT has recorded a total of 232,619 cases of the virus since March 2020.