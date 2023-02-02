Five alleged burglars, but who are they?

INFORMATION on the whereabouts and identity of alleged five burglars is being sought by police in relation to “significant damage” to Canberra businesses and residences.

Thy have been captured on CCTV, and police have released vision in an effort to identify and locate them.

Police say the five individuals regularly move between the ACT and regional NSW (including the Riverina and Central West), in efforts to evade arrest.

ACT police are working with Monaro, Hume and Riverina police.

Police believe the burglars are responsible for several vehicle thefts – actively seeking homes and businesses that appear to be easy targets – with the vehicles then being used to commit commercial burglaries “at all times of the day and night”.

Information to 1800 333000.