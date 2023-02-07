Three of the ‘infamous five’ identified

POLICE have identified three of the five offenders they believe are responsible for causing significant criminal damage to multiple Canberra businesses and residences in recent months.

The identities of the other two are still being sought.

The offenders were captured on CCTV, and police last week released individual images of them in an effort to identify and locate them.

The five men are believed to be regularly moving between the ACT and regional NSW (including the Riverina and Central West), in efforts to evade arrest.

ACT police are actively working with Monaro, Hume and Riverina police commands to locate these people.

Police believe that they are also responsible for several vehicle thefts and are currently driving without licences.

They are engaging in targeted crime and are actively seeking homes and businesses. Police believe they target homes that appear to be an easy target, in an effort to regularly steal vehicles. These vehicles are then being used to allegedly commit commercial burglaries and have been involved in multiple fail to stop incidents on Canberra roads.

Their offending is opportunistic and has occurred at all times of the day and night.

Anyone with information about the identity of these five, or their location should call 1800 333000 or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.