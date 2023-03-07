Kristy Giteau named Monaro Woman of the Year

GOOGONG’S Kristy Giteau is the Monaro Woman of the Year for 2023.

Kristy is the founder of not-for-profit charity Win the Day, which seeks to financially and emotionally support families with a member suffering from a rare childhood cancer.

She created the charity in the midst of her daughter, Ka’ili’s cancer battle. Ka’ili is now cancer free.

Since 2020, Kristy has raised more than $500,000 for families in Monaro and surrounds.

In presenting the award, state member for Monaro Nichole Overall said: “Kristy is a role model who has excelled in her chosen fields from sport to teaching. In doing so, she affects lasting change and is an inspiration to others.

“Not only does she work full-time as an assistant principal at Queanbeyan South Public School, she is a mother to three young children and in addition to this, she dedicates most weekends to helping other oncology families receive assistance, including financial.”