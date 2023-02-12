News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 16°/17° | Sunday, February 12, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Young man falls to his death at Gibraltar Falls

Gibraltar Falls.

A 19-year-old man fell to his death from a cliff at Gibraltar Falls this morning (February 12).

Police say ACT Parks and Conservation rangers and passers-by provided assistance and first aid until emergency services arrived, but despite their best efforts, the man died at the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Health services fail their own targets, say Libs
News

Health services fail their own targets, say Libs

Canberra Health Services is failing to meet two thirds of its own targets across the output classes of health and community care, cancer services and subacute and community services, according to a report tabled in the Assembly.

Singapore drama to be filmed in Canberra
News

Singapore drama to be filmed in Canberra

A 20-episode drama series by Singaporean state-owned broadcast company Mediacorp will feature Canberra in its backdrop, including hotels, attractions, the airport, bustling cityscapes, café scenes and outdoor vistas.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews