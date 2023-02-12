Young man falls to his death at Gibraltar Falls

A 19-year-old man fell to his death from a cliff at Gibraltar Falls this morning (February 12).
Police say ACT Parks and Conservation rangers and passers-by provided assistance and first aid until emergency services arrived, but despite their best efforts, the man died at the scene.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
