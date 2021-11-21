Causeway hall to become a ‘haven’ for theatregoers

AS reported in “CityNews” on November 12, Causeway Hall in Kingston will be converted into a new home for independent theatre in Canberra, to be called ACT Hub.

Minister for the Arts, Tara Cheyne, who described the proposal as “an exciting and well thought out plan to make use of one of Canberra’s oldest, heritage-listed facilities,” made the formal announcement today, November 22.

The proposal, presented to the ACT Government, will bring together Mockingbird Theatre Company, Free-Rain Theatre Company, Everyman Theatre Company and Chaika (Seagull in Russian) Theatre Company.

ACT Hub partners Chris Baldock, Karen Vickery, Jarrad West and Anne Somes joined in promising stewardship of this historic building, thought-provoking plays, a haven for theatre goers and, as Baldock put it, “exciting stories from Australia and around the world”.

The Minister said: “Causeway Hall is a much-loved community asset that – through the investment of its resident theatre companies – will be transformed within heritage requirements to a multi-functional performing space, with a semi-permanent stage, seating and lighting, enabling theatre companies to showcase their works within the heart of the Causeway precinct.”

The facility, which is managed by the ACT Property Group, will be leased to ACT Hub under an initial two-year agreement.

Consultation had been undertaken with the local community from June to October 2021, Ms Cheyne said, so that while ACT Hub will have priority use of the hall, although it will still be available for community events and use by casual hirers from time to time.

The plan is for an eight-show season, classes, workshops and other theatrical events throughout the year, with an additional focus on providing development opportunities for emerging directors and designers.

ACT Hub will hold an official launch to the community in mid-December.