Residents embrace ACT safety measures against virus visit

ACT Health has recorded record numbers of venue check-ins amid public fear that the COVID-19 virus spreading to Canberra is reaching its pandemic fever point.

The CBR tracing app on mobile phones for checking into Canberra businesses to keep track of the virus movements more swiftly almost reached the one-million person mark over one week for the first time.

The QR codes found 971,440 check-ins in the ACT, boosted from a Saturday daily record of 202,571 and a further 154,109 on Sunday.

The weekly figure works out that about every Canberran checked in 2.25 times on average.

But those figures of Territorians were infiltrated by more than 50 visitors from Sydney after guests were found to be staying in a Braddon hotel.

Police ordered the hotel guests to immediately leave first thing on Sunday morning.

The Sydneysiders, who were under strict instructions from NSW and ACT governments not to travel, could have been fined $8000 for each offence, which includes residents from the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong.

“ACT police took an education and awareness approach on Saturday night, as the health direction had only just come into place in the ACT,” an ACT police spokesperson said.

“The people we engaged with all agreed to return to Sydney (on Sunday).”

But police have warned that lawbreakers that could carry coronavirus into the ACT will not be given any grace period.

“We will have further updates on compliance activities that have occurred later this week,” the spokesperson said. Numbers for COVID-19 drive-through testing reached 738 negatives on Saturday, peaking at a high 1147 on Sunday. The ACT government’s testing sites at both the EPIC drive through and Weston Creek Walk-In Centre had experienced a “very high demand” on Monday (June 28) as a “result of the changing situation across the nation”. Canberra Health Services has boosted staff numbers at both testing sites to better manage increased demands and possible extended opening hours.