Thursday, November 4, 2021

Things are getting serious for missing Sharyn

Missing… Sharyn Louis.

POLICE and family hold serious concerns for the welfare of missing 49-year-old Sharyn Louis.

Ms Louis was last in contact with her family in late October.

Police describe her as Caucasian appearance, with blonde hair, blue eyes and of a slim build.

Anyone with any information should call 131 444. 

