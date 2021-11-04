Things are getting serious for missing Sharyn

POLICE and family hold serious concerns for the welfare of missing 49-year-old Sharyn Louis.
Ms Louis was last in contact with her family in late October.
Police describe her as Caucasian appearance, with blonde hair, blue eyes and of a slim build.
Anyone with any information should call 131 444.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply