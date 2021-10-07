‘Wharfies’ to re-open Canberra Theatre

IN a terrific coup for Alex Budd and his team at Canberra Theatre, news is to hand today (October 7) that the new, improved “Wharf Revue” will be the first production on stage in the big theatre after the Canberra lockdown ends and businesses reopen.

Dismay spread through the local theatre world last year when it was falsely reported (but not by “CityNews” ) that the popular satirical revue would close after last year’s show, when founders, Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott finished up with the Sydney theatre company as host.

But the trio quickly teamed up with Jo Dyer of Soft Tread Enterprises, who copyrighted the name, “The Wharf Revue”, so now they’ll be back with political sketches, songs and satire in “The Wharf Revue: Can of Worms”, playing from November in the Canberra Theatre, a move up in capacity from The Playhouse.

They’ll be joined by long-time visiting wharfie, Amanda Bishop, famous for her impersonations of Julia Gillard.

Best news of all, the Canberra season will be the first outing for not just this production but for the newly independent iteration of the revue.

Adopting a nautical theme, they’re waxing metaphorical, saying, “the Wharfies are setting out to sea again on a journey of satirical discovery, but this time under their own steam… All hands on deck for a daring adventure as they navigate the dire Straits of COVID, sailing around treacherous political minefields as they bravely voyage to the bottom of the barrel.”

“We know our audience can’t wait to return and have a laugh with their friends again,” Budd says, while cautioning patrons that centre will continue to operate under the Health Directions of the ACT Chief Health Officer. Face masks must be worn inside the venue.

The Wharf Revue: Can of Worms,” at the Canberra Theatre, bookings here or at 6275 2700. from November 11.