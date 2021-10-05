Young ambassadors announced for The Q

THE Q, Queanbeyan Performance Arts Centre, has today (October 5) announced the winners of the “Q The Bard” Youth Shakespeare Competition.

Young performers Katie Bissett, Jade Breen, Ethan Cowie, Callum Doherty, Lachlan Herring, Georgia Hollis, Emily Mullamphy and Rachel Pengilly have become Young Q Ambassadors for 2022.

According to the theatre’s director, Jordan Best, becoming an ambassador means access to unique opportunities and learning experiences at The Q, with double passes to its 2022 season shows, invitations to VIP events throughout the season and a backstage pass to meet cast, creatives and crew.

“We can’t wait to see what this gifted bunch has in store for 2022,” she says.