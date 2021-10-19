Young, local talent recognised in acting awards

NOMINEES and winners of the Canberra Youth Acting Awards have been announced in a special online ceremony.
According to awards director, Kirsty Zane, more than 2000 individual public votes were cast to select the People’s Choice Award winners, but the excellence award winners were selected by host organisation, Budding Entertainment.
The “Most Watched” award went to 17-year-old Telesha King’s performance of “Almost Twenty”, which received more than 1600 views.
Replays of the awards may be accessed here and here
The results of the Canberra Youth Acting Awards are as follows:
AGES 5-8
People’s Choice Award
Nominations: Juanita, Rosie, Anna, Georgia, Indyana
Winner: Anna
Excellence Award (Full Scholarship)
Nominations: Lincoln, Juanita, Georgia, Arthur, Rosie & Sylvie
Winners: Rosie & Juanita
AGES 9-10
People’s Choice Award
Nominations: Lisia, Kiersten, Charlotte, Madeleine, Jaival
Winner: Kiersten
Excellence Award
Nominations: Lincoln, Crystelle, Charlotte, Bella, Reuben, Samantha, Meadow, Luka & Madeleine
Winner: Charlotte
AGES 11-12
People’s Choice Award
Nominations: Luke, Ruby, Toby, Leon & Lauren
Winners: Lauren and Ruby
Excellence Award (Full Scholarship)
Nominations: Luke, Toby, Edith, Charlotte, Eleanor, Sophie & Arabella
Winner: Luke
AGES 13-15
People’s Choice Award ($100 gift card)
Nominations: Yesha, Lauren, Olivia, Mikayla & Zorika
Winner: Mikayla
Excellence Award (Full Scholarship)
Nominations: Harrison, Lorcan, Zorika & Isabelle
Winner: Zorika
AGES 16-25
People’s Choice Award
Nominations: Telesha, Lily, Breanna, Taj, Mina & Abigail
Winner: Lily
Excellence Award (Full Scholarship)
Nominations: Issy, Mina, Emily & Molly
Winner: Emily
OVERALL AWARD: Most Watched.
Winner: Telesha
OVERALL AWARDS: “We Rise By Lifting Others.”
Cassie, Tia and Lorcan
