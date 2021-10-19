Young, local talent recognised in acting awards

NOMINEES and winners of the Canberra Youth Acting Awards have been announced in a special online ceremony.

According to awards director, Kirsty Zane, more than 2000 individual public votes were cast to select the People’s Choice Award winners, but the excellence award winners were selected by host organisation, Budding Entertainment.

The “Most Watched” award went to 17-year-old Telesha King’s performance of “Almost Twenty”, which received more than 1600 views.

Replays of the awards may be accessed here and here

The results of the Canberra Youth Acting Awards are as follows:

AGES 5-8

People’s Choice Award

Nominations: Juanita, Rosie, Anna, Georgia, Indyana

Winner: Anna

Excellence Award (Full Scholarship)

Nominations: Lincoln, Juanita, Georgia, Arthur, Rosie & Sylvie

Winners: Rosie & Juanita

AGES 9-10

People’s Choice Award

Nominations: Lisia, Kiersten, Charlotte, Madeleine, Jaival

Winner: Kiersten

Excellence Award

Nominations: Lincoln, Crystelle, Charlotte, Bella, Reuben, Samantha, Meadow, Luka & Madeleine

Winner: Charlotte

AGES 11-12

People’s Choice Award

Nominations: Luke, Ruby, Toby, Leon & Lauren

Winners: Lauren and Ruby

Excellence Award (Full Scholarship)

Nominations: Luke, Toby, Edith, Charlotte, Eleanor, Sophie & Arabella

Winner: Luke

AGES 13-15

People’s Choice Award ($100 gift card)

Nominations: Yesha, Lauren, Olivia, Mikayla & Zorika

Winner: Mikayla

Excellence Award (Full Scholarship)

Nominations: Harrison, Lorcan, Zorika & Isabelle

Winner: Zorika

AGES 16-25

People’s Choice Award

Nominations: Telesha, Lily, Breanna, Taj, Mina & Abigail

Winner: Lily

Excellence Award (Full Scholarship)

Nominations: Issy, Mina, Emily & Molly

Winner: Emily

OVERALL AWARD: Most Watched.

Winner: Telesha

OVERALL AWARDS: “We Rise By Lifting Others.”

Cassie, Tia and Lorcan